Okowa lauds gallantry of heroes past

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa charged governments and Nigerians to never allow the labour and sacrifices Nigeria heroes past to be in vain. The governor and the Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, were among the dignitaries that attended the event. Okowa sued for unity and peace among the various ethics and tribes in the country.
Related Articles
FG votes N100bn for wage adjustment in MDAs
The Federal Government has earmarked N100 billon in 2021 Budget to offset public service wage adjustment in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government. The amount, according to budget breakdown posted by Budget Office, is to cater for promotion arrears, salary increases and payment of severance benefits. The government, in addition, plans to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Netanyahu to visit Bahrain ‘soon’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would visit Bahrain “soon” at the invitation of the Gulf state’s Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa. Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in normalising ties with Israel in a deal brokered by the United States that marked a strategic Middle East alignment against Iran. The shift […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Revenue boost: Kwara Customs generates N2.7bn in Q3
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara State Area Command, generated a total sum of N2.7 billion into the coffers of the Federal Government between July and September. Recall that this year’s revenue target for the com- mand was put at a little above N8 billion, out of which the command has so far raked […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)