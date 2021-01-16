News

Okowa lauds gallantry of heroes past

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa charged governments and Nigerians to never allow the labour and sacrifices Nigeria heroes past to be in vain. The governor and the Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, were among the dignitaries that attended the event. Okowa sued for unity and peace among the various ethics and tribes in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG votes N100bn for wage adjustment in MDAs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government has earmarked N100 billon in 2021 Budget to offset public service wage adjustment in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.   The amount, according to budget breakdown posted by Budget Office, is to cater for promotion arrears, salary increases and payment of severance benefits.   The government, in addition, plans to […]
News

Netanyahu to visit Bahrain ‘soon’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would visit Bahrain “soon” at the invitation of the Gulf state’s Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa. Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in normalising ties with Israel in a deal brokered by the United States that marked a strategic Middle East alignment against Iran. The shift […]
News

Revenue boost: Kwara Customs generates N2.7bn in Q3

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara State Area Command, generated a total sum of N2.7 billion into the coffers of the Federal Government between July and September.   Recall that this year’s revenue target for the com- mand was put at a little above N8 billion, out of which the command has so far raked […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica