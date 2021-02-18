News

Okowa lauds SEPLAT for development, promotion of quality education

The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc, the operator of the NPDC/SEPLAT Joint Venture Assets, OMLs 4, 38 and 41 for promoting community development and contributing to increasing access to quality education while also inspiring peace in the communities. The governor gave the commendation during the commissioning of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Sapele Study Centre, Delta State.

Okowa, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare lauded SEPLAT for promoting access to higher education in the area through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programme and thereby helping to eliminate constraints and challenge of tertiary education provision in the area. Also, a former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Sam Ejite Oyovbaire, who is also the Chairman of the Delta State Advisory Council extolled oil firm for upholding high level of transparency and integrity in the allocation, disbursement and utilisation of the funds allocated to the communities for the project.

He applauded the company, particularly for ensuring that the funding and completion of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Sapele Study Centre was without the usual community crisis associated with the release of such development funds to communities in many areas of Niger Delta region.

