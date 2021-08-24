Okowa lauds Team Nigeria, promises early preparation for meets

The President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa, has congratulated Team Nigeria on its sterling performance at the World Junior Athletics Championship concluded Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya, enthusing it is just the beginning of greater things to come.

Okowa in a statement, heaped encomiums on the athletes whom he described as the future golden generation for demonstrating the true character and never say die spirit Nigeria is renowned for.

But he assured that the athletes would be kept together while early preparations for meets and the Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom next year had been ingrained in the federation’s calendar.

Team Nigeria won a total seven medals comprising four gold and three bronze, the highest achievement by the country since its participation to finish third overall.

The AFN boss, however, re-affirmed the com-mitment of the new body which came on board in June after it was duly elected to revive athletics that was adjudged comatose before now but pleaded for time and prayers from sports loving Nigeria to achieve the AFN’s objectives

