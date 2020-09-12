Okowa lifts ban on new minimum wage payment

The Delta State government has lifted the suspension on the payment of N30, 000 minimum wage, which was imposed on the workforce in the state to alleviate the economic quagmire of the deadly coronavirus. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state after a meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa agreed that the ban on levels seven to 17 be lifted with effect from September 1, salary payment. The state’s NLC Chairman, Mr. Goodluck Ofobruku, said this in Asaba yesterday after he paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Special Adviser to Governor on SERVICOM and Labour Relations, Mr. Mike Okeme. Ofobruku said it was to relieve the pains inflicted by the sudden hike in both fuel and electricity tariff by the federal government.

Like this: Like Loading...