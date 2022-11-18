News

Okowa: Mace Rustler, Omo-Agege, will not succeed me

Posted on

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has vowed to resist the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, who brought the oil rich state to disrepute when he led touts to snatch the symbol of authority at the Senate chamber, from succeeding him in 2023. The governor said it took the state a great deal to.apologize to Nigerians on his behalf to douse the consequences.

This came few hours after Omo-Agege, who is the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ran down the governor’s economic, job creation, road and infrastructural development at a world press conference in Asaba yesterday.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who is the spokesman for the Atiku- Okowa joint ticket presidential campaign organisation, in a swift reaction lambasted Omo-Agege for abandoning his manifesto but engaged his principal in campaigns of calumny. He said the Deputy Senate President demonstrated crass emptiness as he attributed all failed hoghways across the state government, forgetting that they belong to his ineptitude APC-led government.

He said: “He spent so much time lying, all in a desperate bid to succeed Governor Okowa next year. “For Omo-Agege to begin to cast aspersion on this administration, which he should be understudying since he wants to govern the state, is most uncharitable. “Before now, Creeks didn’t know what is called tarred roads, but now, they can boast of many. “A multi-billion naira floating market is near completion. When it fully comes on stream, our brothers from Ilaje in Ondo State, and other riverine states, will be beneficiaries. “It is going to be one of the best in the world. “He is mentioning Federal roads that are in bad shape but attributing them to Delta government. “That crass emptiness. This was a man who harassed the Senators and made away with the mace – the symbol of authority.

 

Our Reporters

