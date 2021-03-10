Business

Okowa: Maritime University has restored peace

The coming of the Nigeria Maritime University was instrumental in bringing about peace and reconciliation in the Niger Delta following a period of fierce agitation for economic justice in the region.

 

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, stated this in Asaba during a courtesy visit by Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh. Okowa said that the university located at Okerenkoko, in Gbaramatu Kingdom of Delta State, which was established in 2017, with the active support of NIMASA, had a stabilising effect on the people.

 

 

He said: “Indeed, the coming of the university gave birth to peace in the Niger Delta and we must appreciate NIMASA for its contribution. I am glad that a lot is being done by NIMASA, particularly in Delta State, and we will continue to appreciate it so that you will continue to do more.”

 

The agency’s Head, Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, in a statement, noted that the governor pledged to cooperate with the maritime regulatory agency in the building of a virile blue economy in the country, with a strong maritime business base in the state.

 

He said: “We are aware that a lot of scholarships have been given to Deltans and I must register our appreciation to NIMASA.”

 

Jamoh and his Executive Management team were in the state as part of a sensitisation drive to get the buy-in of the coastal states in the current attempt to develop maritime as the pivot of the country’s economic diversification effort.

 

Jamoh said: “We felt there should be a moral and political buy-in from everyone in the littoral states. The participation and support of the governments and people of the Niger Delta are key factors in the successful development of a robust blue economy in the country.

 

Our maritime sector is a huge treasure trove of development opportunities. The sector can fetch us even much more than oil, as recent studies by experts, including the World Bank, have shown

