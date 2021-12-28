News

Okowa marks 35yrs in marriage

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has received praise as he and his wife Dame Edith celebrate their 35th year wedding anniversary. The couple are blessed with four children. Okowa became the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in 2007 and resigned in 2010 to contest Delta North Senatorial seat and won. He was elected the 4th civilian governor of the oil-rich state on April 11, 2015 but sworn in on May 29, 2015.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, others call for violence-free campaigns, election

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his Edo State counter-art and PDP candidate in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on political actors in Edo State to shun violence and embrace peace in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll. That was as the […]
News

Corruption, impediment to socio economic development of Nigeria, says ICPC chairman

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA

Corruption has been described as a great impediment to the socio-economic growth and development of Nigeria in recent years.   The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this on the occasion of the commissioning of prototype state office building in Yola, Adamawa State capital.   Owasanoye lamented […]
News

Presidential Amnesty pledges commitment to beneficiaries’ welfare

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has reiterated the commitment of the programme to provide quality empowerment packages for beneficiaries. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the administrator said it would reduce the ex-agitators’ dependence on the monthly N65, 000 stipends and give them a decent and more […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica