Okowa marks 35yrs in marriage

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has received praise as he and his wife Dame Edith celebrate their 35th year wedding anniversary. The couple are blessed with four children. Okowa became the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in 2007 and resigned in 2010 to contest Delta North Senatorial seat and won. He was elected the 4th civilian governor of the oil-rich state on April 11, 2015 but sworn in on May 29, 2015.
Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, others call for violence-free campaigns, election
Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his Edo State counter-art and PDP candidate in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on political actors in Edo State to shun violence and embrace peace in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll. That was as the […]
Corruption, impediment to socio economic development of Nigeria, says ICPC chairman
Corruption has been described as a great impediment to the socio-economic growth and development of Nigeria in recent years. The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, stated this on the occasion of the commissioning of prototype state office building in Yola, Adamawa State capital. Owasanoye lamented […]
Presidential Amnesty pledges commitment to beneficiaries’ welfare
The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has reiterated the commitment of the programme to provide quality empowerment packages for beneficiaries. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the administrator said it would reduce the ex-agitators’ dependence on the monthly N65, 000 stipends and give them a decent and more […]
