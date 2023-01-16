Okowa: My joint ticket broke old Bendel age-long jinx

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed profound gratitude to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for counting him worthy to be the running mate of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The governor said since the defunct Bendel State, nobody from the oil-rich state has emerged as a vice presidential candidate to become Nigeria’s vice president. He said his selection to fly the ticket with Atiku was a demonstration of the confidence the party reposed in his capability to deliver on the rescue Nigeria project. At the party’s campaign rally at his home town in Ika South and North East council areas, the governor flanked by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, PDP governorship candidate in the state, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and a host of others, said rally reiterated his targeted one million votes from Delta for the party. He said: “I thank the leadership of PDP and our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for finding me worthy to be the vice presidential candidate of our great party because since the old Bendel State till now, nobody from Delta has emerged vice president. So, we are thankful and asking for your support because I know that you will back me and my party to achieve the task of recovering Nigeria.” He lamented that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had destroyed the common patrimony of various ethnic nationalities in the country but said with PDP back on stream, a new Nigeria was on course. “I have challenged our people in Delta that as a state we must cross the one million votes mark and as people of Ika nation, I challenge us to deliver a minimum of 180,000 votes for the party. We are thankful and asking for your support because I know that you will back me and my party to achieve the task of recovering Nigeria. “Justify my selection by ensuring that all our votes in Ika nation go to PDP and God will bless you as you continue to work hard for us to deliver in all the elections,” he maintained. He said the choice of Oborevwori as governorship candidate was divine, and urged Ika people and Deltans to support him.
Sani-Bello: Kagara abductees not released yet
Niger Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello has dispelled reports that 27 students and three teachers abducted on Wednesday morning at Government Science College, Kagara have been released. He said the government was in the last stages of negotiations with the bandits, promising the victims would be released soon.
Money laundering: EFCC targets car/jewellery dealers, real estate developers
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that the agency would look in the direction of car, jewellery dealers and real estate developers in search of money launderers. This came as Bawa also disclosed that the Commission was working to strengthen its Special Control Unit against Money Laundering
APC amends constitution to accommodate Caretaker C'ttee
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a constitution amendment committee to review its constitution to accommodate 'Caretaker Committee'. The Caretaker Committee that was set up last year by the National Executive Committee (NEC) after sacking the National Working Committee (NWC) led by the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is not
