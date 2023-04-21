Okowa: My road, bridge projects span over 2,000 kilometres

Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has scored his administration high in construction of roads and bridges, spanning over 2,000 kilometres, which have connected many communities, across the state. The governor said despite that his administration was winding down, about 58 road projects were still awaiting inauguration. He stated this at Ugbolu and Okpanam, in Oshimili North local government area of the state while inaugurating Ugbolu-Akwukwu-Igbo road and Okpanam Bye- Pass dualization, and their adjoining roads with discharge channels, yesterday. He said the drainage channels became necessary to check erosion and ensure durability and sustainability of the roads, following the volume of flood water in the towns. He commended the people of the state for their support and cooperation to his administration in the past eight years.
