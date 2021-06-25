News

Okowa: Nobody can set me against Ibori, Uduaghan

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday all attempts to pitch him against former Governor James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, by detractors in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, failed. The Governor said he has remained focused despite being witch-hunted with the politics surrounding power shift ahead of 2023. Speaking at the grand reception of decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency to PDP, the governor said all governors who ruled the state since the advent of democracy in 1999 performed excellently well.

This came a few days after the Senator representing Delta North, Chief Peter Nwaoboshi, scored the governor low in project execution and rated Ibori and Uduaghan higher. He said PDP as a party believes that power belongs to God and that the people reserved the right to make their choice. He said: “PDP has worked, starting from Chief James Ibori to Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and myself.

We have worked very well and we are still working. If anyone says he is not seeing what we are doing, it’s either they blind or they don’t live in Asaba. “Their attempt to pitch me against my predecessors will not work because I am not quarrelling with them. My predecessors laid the foundation for what we are doing in the state and am building on the foundations they have laid.” He promised to continue to build on the foundation that he inherited and congratulated the defectors for returning back to PDP.

