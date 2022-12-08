News

Okowa, NUASS congratulate Obiora Okonkwo at 57

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ifeanyi Okowa, and the National Union of Anambra State Students (NUASS), yesterday congratulated the Chairman of United Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, on his 57th birth anniversary. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa lauded the Ogidi-born consummate entrepreneur for his acknowledged accomplishments and contributions to the socio-economic growth of Nigeria. He described Obiora, a former governorship candidate in Anambra State and currently, the state’s Director of the Atiku- Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee, as a savvy businessman and great philanthropist, with a huge passion for touching lives positively.

The Delta State Governor remarked that as an astute politician, Obiora had added immense value to the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign in Anambra. He said, “My brother, Obiora, you are a pride of Ndi-Igbo, and I must commend you for your huge investments in the socio-economic and political development of your state, Anambra, and Nigeria. “You have contributed immensely to the greater popularity and acceptability of the Atiku- Okowa ticket of the PDP in Anambra and the South-East of which we remain grateful to you and your colleagues. On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate you, an illustrious son of Anambra and Igbo nation, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, on your 57th birth anniversary.

“Your contributions to entrepreneurship and economic development in Nigeria will continue to inspire us in our quest to rescue, reset and rebuild our country, Nigeria. It is my prayer that God will continually bless you with robust health and more years of service to Him and humanity,” he added.

 

