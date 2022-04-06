Okowa: Obasanjo, former leaders, others must be consulted for solutions to Nigeria’s problems

The Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, former leaders and all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, must be consulted in finding lasting solutions to the insecurity and economic challenges confronting the country.

Okowa made this disclosure yesterday, after a private visit to the former president at his Presidential Library Penthouse-residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State. In a release by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the governor stressed that consultation with Obasanjo and other past leaders has become necessary, because the situation in the country was getting very worrisome.

He said the troubled situation has the capacity to destroy our economy, which is not in our best interest, adding: “It is time the country has to come together, all wellmeaning people, all stakeholders must come together to think of Nigeria first. We need the collective effort of all at this period.

“This is something that is threatening the fabric of our unity and not something we have to play with. The situation is getting worrisome and it’s time we all have hands on deck to be able to find a solution.

“As it stands today, the APC-run government cannot alone be able to deal with it and they need to find wide and a far-reaching consultation, not with those in government alone, but, all stakeholders, particularly those who have been part of running this country before and now, including even religious leaders; we need to sit together and discuss the way forward.”

The governor, who said he was on a private visit, described Obasanjo as “as someone who truly understands Nigeria through and through, and we bless God for having somebody like him. We need to tap from him, especially at a time like this, which will help to shape this nation. And I thank God for the wonderful discussions that I had with him.”

Okowa added that he came: “To share ideas with Obasanjo, in addition to the situation in Nigeria. He was ready to give fatherly advice. I also discussed with him some issues concerning my state and he willingly advised me too. He is a repository of knowledge and experience.”

On his next line of action ahead of the 2023 general elections, Okowa said he was yet to make up his mind on whether to contest for the presidential election, noting that finding a solution to the nation’s problem was more important than the presidential race for him.

“As of today, I have not made up my mind. The important thing is not about myself; it’s about the nation, Nigeria. The future of hope. What level of consensus can we build in order to achieve our dream?

Our dream is to see Nigeria begin to have an improvement in our security and in the level of economy. These are some things we have not achieved at the moment.

“The country is so stressed, so much stress in theland. Somuchunemployment, so much inflation and, unfortunately, thethingsthat unite us are badly threatened and we cannot even be sure of tomorrow.

These are the things we must discuss. We must all come together to stop this tide of drift at the moment, that is the type of things we should be more concerned about.”

