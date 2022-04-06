News Top Stories

Okowa: Obasanjo, former leaders, others must be consulted for solutions to Nigeria’s problems

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

The Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, former leaders and all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, must be consulted in finding lasting solutions to the insecurity and economic  challenges confronting the country.

 

Okowa made this disclosure yesterday, after a private visit to the former president at his Presidential Library Penthouse-residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State. In a release by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the governor stressed that consultation with Obasanjo and other past leaders has become necessary, because the situation in the country was getting very worrisome.

 

He said the troubled situation has the capacity to destroy our economy, which is not in our best interest, adding: “It is time the country has to come together, all wellmeaning people, all stakeholders must come together to think of Nigeria first. We need the collective effort of all at this period.

 

“This is something that is threatening the fabric of our unity and not something we have to play with. The situation is getting worrisome and it’s time we all have hands on deck to be able to find a solution.

 

“As it stands today, the APC-run government cannot alone be able to deal with it and they need to find wide and a far-reaching consultation, not with those in  government alone, but, all stakeholders, particularly those who have been part of running this country before and now, including even religious leaders; we need to sit together and discuss the way forward.”

 

The governor, who said he was on a private visit, described Obasanjo as “as someone who truly understands Nigeria through and through, and we bless God for having somebody like him. We need to tap from him, especially at a time like this, which will help to shape this nation. And I thank God for the wonderful discussions that I had with him.”

 

Okowa added that he came: “To share ideas with Obasanjo, in addition to the situation in Nigeria. He was ready to give fatherly advice. I also discussed with him some issues concerning my state and he willingly advised me too. He is a repository of knowledge and experience.”

 

On his next line of action ahead of the 2023 general elections, Okowa said he was yet to make up his mind  on whether to contest for the presidential election, noting that finding a solution to the nation’s problem was more important than the presidential race for him.

 

“As of today, I have not made up my mind. The important thing is not about myself; it’s about the nation, Nigeria. The future of hope. What level of consensus can we build in order to achieve our dream?

 

Our dream is to see Nigeria begin to have an improvement in our security and in the level of economy. These are some things we have not achieved at the moment.

 

“The country is so stressed, so much stress in theland. Somuchunemployment, so much inflation and, unfortunately, thethingsthat unite us are badly threatened and we cannot even be sure of tomorrow.

 

These are the things we must discuss. We must all come together to stop this tide of drift at the moment, that is the type of things we should be more concerned about.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Work to restore unity in the North, Gen. Akilu tasks ACF

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

General Haliru Akilu (rtd) has urged the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to work assiduously to restore unity, love, understanding and tolerance amongst the Northern folk. Speaking while inaugurating the ACF Kano Chapter on Tuesday, the former Military Intelligence spy master, said the restoration of the  lost glory of the North should be the guiding principles of […]
News

Insecurity: NAF expecting delivery of 19 aircraft in North-East

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Nigerian Air force (NAF), yesterday, said that it was expecting delivery of 19 additional aircrafts in the fight against insecurity in the North East. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this during the 2021 Budget defence before the Senate Committee on Air Force, which took place at the National Assembly. […]
News

Why we’re adopting graduated CVR exercise – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

*Says no approved cybercafe, scratch card for online registration The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said recent attacks on its facilities in some parts of the country and the safety of its staff and registrants are the reasons for adopting a graduated approach in next Monday’s continuous voter registration (CVR). INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica