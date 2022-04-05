Okowa: Obasanjo, former leaders, others must be consulted for solutions to Nigeria’s problems

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has stressed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former leaders and all stakeholders, including traditional rulers must be consulted in finding lasting solutions to the insecurity and economic challenges confronting the country.

Okowa made this disclosure on Tuesday, after a private visit to the former President at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a release by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the governor stressed that consultation with Obasanjo and other Nigeria’s past leaders has become necessary, because the situation in the country was getting very worrisome.

According to him, the troubled situation: “Has the capacity to destroy our economy, which is not in our best interest.

“It is time the country has to come together, all well-meaning people, all stakeholders must come together to think of Nigeria first. We need the collective effort of all at this period.

“This is something that is threatening the fabric of our unity and not something we have to play with,” the statement quoted Okowa as having said, adding: “The situation is getting worrisome and it’s time we all have hands on deck to be able to find solutions.

“As it stands today, the APC run government cannot alone be able to deal with it and they need to find wide and a far-reaching consultation, not with those in government alone, but, all stakeholders, particularly those who have been part of running this country before and now, including even religious leaders we need to sit together and discuss the way forward.”

The governor, who disclosed that he was on a private visit, described Obasanjo as “as someone who truly understands Nigeria through and through and we bless God for having somebody like him. We need to tap from him, especially at a time like this which will help to shape this nation. And I thanked God for the wonderful discussions that I had with him.”

On his next line of action ahead of the 2023 general elections, Okowa said he was yet to make up his mind on whether to take part in the Presidential election, saying finding a solution to the nation’s problem was more important than the Presidential race for him.

