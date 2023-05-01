News

Okowa, Oborevwori Okay 136-Man Team For Handover

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, have constituted a 136-man transition committee to midwife the handover of the governor on May 29, this month to his successor.

While the Governor constituted a 38-man think tank for the assignment, Oborevwori rolled out an 88- man committee, to collaborate with them to achieve a seamless transition.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, emerged as the chairman, Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, on the Governor’s list, Prof. Emmanuel Nwanze, is to chair Oborevwori’s list, while Prof. Hope Eghagha, a don at UNILAG and a former Commissioner for Higher Education during former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s administration, would serve as his Secretary.

Other members are, the daughter of Uduaghan, Miss Orode, three Commissioners under Okowa’s administration, including, Okunmor Fidelis Tilije, Dr Kingsley Emu, Dr Barry Gbe, Chief Sunday Onoriode, Basil Ganagana, John Nani, Mr. Mofe Pirah and a host of others.

While the governor’s 38- man list was signed by the Secretary to the State Gov – ernment (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, Oborevwori’s list, signed by him in Asaba, doused the rising internal wrangling within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, regarding the selection process.

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Re: PDP alerts of attack, killings, labelling of its members in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The office of the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State, has reacted to a publication credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Ebonyi State chapter. In its response, titled: “PDP alerts of attack, killings and labelling of its members in Ebonyi State”, the Commissioner, Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, called the publication […]
News

UNICAL lauds NFVCB for fight against illicit Nollywood films

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has commended the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) for its fight against uncensored and unclassified films in Nigeria and Nollywood films. Obi gave the commendation yesterday when the Executive Director/CEO of NFVCB, Mr. Adedayo Thomas visited her at the university. The visit was part […]
News Top Stories

2023: Presidency should go to South East –Gen Ikponmwen

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

…says re-arrest of Kanu, invasion of Igboho’s home may aggravate security situation A former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Idada Ikponwen (rtd) yesterday, threw his weight behind the demand by the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) that southern Nigeria produces the president come 2023. The endorsement came just as the retired military officer […]

Leave a Comment