Okowa, Oborevwori Okay 136-Man Team For Handover

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, have constituted a 136-man transition committee to midwife the handover of the governor on May 29, this month to his successor.

While the Governor constituted a 38-man think tank for the assignment, Oborevwori rolled out an 88- man committee, to collaborate with them to achieve a seamless transition.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, emerged as the chairman, Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, on the Governor’s list, Prof. Emmanuel Nwanze, is to chair Oborevwori’s list, while Prof. Hope Eghagha, a don at UNILAG and a former Commissioner for Higher Education during former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan’s administration, would serve as his Secretary.

Other members are, the daughter of Uduaghan, Miss Orode, three Commissioners under Okowa’s administration, including, Okunmor Fidelis Tilije, Dr Kingsley Emu, Dr Barry Gbe, Chief Sunday Onoriode, Basil Ganagana, John Nani, Mr. Mofe Pirah and a host of others.

While the governor’s 38- man list was signed by the Secretary to the State Gov – ernment (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, Oborevwori’s list, signed by him in Asaba, doused the rising internal wrangling within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, regarding the selection process.