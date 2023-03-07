News

Okowa okays 65 years as new retirement age for teachers

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Delta State Government has approved 65 years as the new retirement age for teaching and non-teaching staff of public schools. The Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu announced this after yesterday’s State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Aniagwu, accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor Olisa Ifeajika, said teaching and non-teaching staff of public primary, secondary, polytechnics and Colleges of Education will now retire at age 65 years or after putting in 40 years of service. He said: “The council approved that teachers and non-teaching staff in the public schools can be in the office up to 65 years of age. “That teacher can also be in the office for as much as 40 years which before now, it has been 60 years and 35 years of service before retirement but they now have additional five years in terms of age and years of service.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: JOHESU declares nationwide strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Joint Health Sector Unions, which is the umbrella body for health workers in Nigeria, has declared a nationwide strike. JOHESU, in a statement on Sunday, asked its members to withdraw services from midnight of Sunday, September 13, 2020. It said the strike was necessitated by the inability of the Federal Government to meet […]
News Top Stories

Construction of 37 Model Smart Schools fallout of COVID-19 pandemic –UBEC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has said the emergence of the Commission’s Smart School Programme was driven by the fallout from the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic, which led to closure of schools for nearly one year.   Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the UBEC Modern Smart […]
News

…Military should probe alleged indictment, says Bode George

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has commended the Lagos State #EndSARS Judicial Panel on Police Brutality and Other Related Abuses, stating that the members have distinguished themselves as credible Nigerians.   This is as the former Military Governor of Old Ondo State urged the military hierarchy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica