Okowa okays 65 years as new retirement age for teachers

The Delta State Government has approved 65 years as the new retirement age for teaching and non-teaching staff of public schools. The Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu announced this after yesterday’s State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Aniagwu, accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor Olisa Ifeajika, said teaching and non-teaching staff of public primary, secondary, polytechnics and Colleges of Education will now retire at age 65 years or after putting in 40 years of service. He said: “The council approved that teachers and non-teaching staff in the public schools can be in the office up to 65 years of age. “That teacher can also be in the office for as much as 40 years which before now, it has been 60 years and 35 years of service before retirement but they now have additional five years in terms of age and years of service.”

