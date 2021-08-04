Okowa: Omo-Agege remains Delta’s amiable, illustrious son

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday extolled the virtues of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as he turned 58 years old, describing him as an illustrious and amiable son of the state. The governor in a statement issued in Asaba, the state capital by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika said the people of Delta State are delighted about the political accomplishments of Omo-Agege, who is currently representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly. He said Omo-Agege has continued to enjoy outstand-ing performance in the 9th Assembly as one of the Senators with the highest number of sponsored Bills, even as he commended him for contributing towards reducing unemployment rate in the state through his direct engagement and provision of employment opportunities for citizens of the state. “I congratulate my brother and friend, the Deputy President of the Senate, an illustrious son of Delta and a leader of note, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. The lawmaker is no doubt a goal-getter and gentleman,” the governor said.
