Okowa: Only judicial independence’ll perfect rule of law

Dominic Adewole, ASABA Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has identified judicial autonomy as the only condition for the rule of law to be effective in Nigeria.

The Governor in his keynote address during the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) – Section on Legal Practice (SLP) 2022 Annual Conference, tagged: “Legal Practice in Nigeria: Our Reality, Our Future” in Asaba, yesterday said NBA leadership deserved commendations for its continued fight for the rule of law and holding the executive arm of government accountable to the principles of fairness, equity and justice. Okowa, who hailed the Chairman of the NBA-SLP, Chief Ferdinard Orbih (SAN), and commended the association for choosing Asaba, which he described as ‘one of Nigeria’s fastest growing cities’, assured that his administration would continue to support financial autonomy for the judiciary in the state just as the legislative arm.

He said: “The courts and the legal profession must continue to adapt to cope with rapid changes like crossjurisdictional legal issues and resolve disputes over business activities in the virtual world. They will have to address the impact of information technology on their work.

“Of equal importance is the need for the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to continue championing the welfare and well-being of legal practitioners and members of the Judiciary.”

He said Delta State had set the pace for a framework under which the Judiciary and the legal profession can respond positively to these challenges, maintaining that, “in 2021, I signed into law the Delta State Judiciary Fund Management (Financial Autonomy).”

He pledged that his administration would continue to support the notion that judicial finance should be exercised free of interference by the executive arm of government in the same manner that the executive and legislative branches administer the funds appropriated for their internal operations.

He said the independence of judges and courts must be protected in the interest of the administration of justice and the substantial resources needed must be properly and efficiently provided and to consider cases fairly and within a reasonable time as required by Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...