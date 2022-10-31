Okowa orders 100% increase in widows’ monthly grant

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has ordered an increase in the number of widows under the state’s Widows’ Welfare/Alert Scheme from 11,107 to 20,000 and their monthly stipend from N5,000 to N10,000 monthly with immediate effect.

This came as 565 other widows received lifeline through the Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Programmeof thegovernor. Initially, over 5,600 widows have been on monthly stipend since 2015 when the governor assumed office.

The governor said apart from the monthly stipend the widows also enjoy free healthcare services through the state’s Contributory Health Insurance Scheme in accredited hospitals and primary healthcare centres in their localities.

He noted that the widows’ Welfare Scheme was nonpartisan and must cover women that are resident in thestate, irrespectiveof their political affiliation, tribe and religion. The 565 widows underwenttraining infivedifferent areas of vocation, namely: hairdressing, fashiondesigning, make-up, soap-making and baking, and were discharged with starter-packs.

At their passing out ceremony, tagged “Sustainable Solutions for Widows FinancialIndependence” in Asaba, the governor, supported by the Project Coordinator, Mr Isioma Okonta, urged them to see the empowerment as part of the measures to tackle challenges that are being faced by some vulnerable members of the society and use the starter-packs to fend for themselves, with a view to enriching the economy of the state.

He said: “We are fulfilling part of our promise of a ‘Stronger Delta’ as we tackle the challenges faced by some vulnerable members of society, by providing trained widows with starter-packs. “This will go a long way in shoring up the economic sustenance of these widows and, by the grace of God, will position them in due course, to offer training and employment to other Deltans.

“After the enumeration of widows in the state, the number was increased from 5,605 to 11,107. The women were drawn from the 270 federal wards in the 25 local government areas of the state.” Headded thattheWidows’ Welfare Scheme was part of the process to deepen the gains of his administration; hence he approved an electronic database to provide their number across the state.

“The current beneficiaries are drawn from the 270 Federal Wards across the State and let me make it clear that the Widows’ Welfare Scheme is non-partisan. Itisforwidowsresidentinthe state, irrespective of political affiliation.

“Thetrainingtargetedthe young, energetic and trainable among you. You should, therefore, make the best use of thisopportunitytoencourage the state to do more. “Today’s exercise is a demonstration that the ‘Stronger Delta’ agenda is all-embracing. It cuts across every segment of the population, from pregnant women, infants, youths, the elderly to the vulnerable.

“We are determined to leave the state better than we met it, and with the continuous support of Deltans, we will not rest on our oars,” the governor stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...