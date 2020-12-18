News

Okowa orders oil commission to deliver people-oriented projects

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) to execute projects that will add value to the socio-economic lives of people in the oil bearing communities in the state. The governor, while inaugurating a new member of the Commission, Mr. Bright Abeke in Asaba yesterday to replace the Late Joyce Overah, said that he was impressed with the interventionist efforts of the Commission in oil bearing communities in the state. Until his appointment, Abeke was the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development.

Okowa, who insisted that the best way to address the basic needs of the people was to carry them along in the conceptualisation of projects, however, urged the Managing Director and Commissioners in the agency to ensure that developmental projects being undertaken start from the grassroots. The governor also said that the best way to deepen peace and unity in the state was to attract landmark projects to the oil bearing areas, noted: “As a state, we are doing the very best we can under this difficult circumstances and I am proud to say that I have formally visited the communities to inaugurate some very remarkable projects executed by DESOPADEC in the past few years.

