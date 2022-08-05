Okowa orders revival of War Against Indiscipline, others

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered the Ministry of Environment in the state to set up environmental task force to revive existing laws on War Against Indiscipline (WAI) and sanitation exercise. The Governor said since galloping inflation, occasioned by the current exchange rate, has shaken Nigeria to its foundation, and inflicted untold hardship on its citizens, the cost of all ongoing and newly awarded projects have to be reviewed.

He said trees would be planted along major roads of the state to enhance his urban renewal beautification exercise and add value to the ecosystem, said the Ministry has been empowered prosecute defaulters with immediate effect. He directed the Commissioner for Environment to synergize with local government chairmen across the 25 areas of the state on the new course of action.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, after the state’s Executive Council meeting in Asaba yesterday said He said, “the exchange rate is quite disturbing. A good number of road and bridge projects were x-rayed for upward review on account of the galloping inflationary trend in Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...