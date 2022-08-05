News

Okowa orders revival of War Against Indiscipline, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has ordered the Ministry of Environment in the state to set up environmental task force to revive existing laws on War Against Indiscipline (WAI) and sanitation exercise. The Governor said since galloping inflation, occasioned by the current exchange rate, has shaken Nigeria to its foundation, and inflicted untold hardship on its citizens, the cost of all ongoing and newly awarded projects have to be reviewed.

He said trees would be planted along major roads of the state to enhance his urban renewal beautification exercise and add value to the ecosystem, said the Ministry has been empowered prosecute defaulters with immediate effect. He directed the Commissioner for Environment to synergize with local government chairmen across the 25 areas of the state on the new course of action.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, after the state’s Executive Council meeting in Asaba yesterday said He said, “the exchange rate is quite disturbing. A good number of road and bridge projects were x-rayed for upward review on account of the galloping inflationary trend in Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Protests erupt across Italy over anti-virus measures

Posted on Author Reporter

  Violent protests broke out across Italy on Monday over new restrictions to curb the country’s second wave of Covid. Clashes were reported in several major cities – including Turin, where Molotov cocktails were thrown at officers. In Milan tear gas was used to disperse protesters, while violence was also reported in Naples, reports the […]
News

Strike: We’ve paid ASUU over N100bn, says FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…faults NANS position on ASUU’s strike The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment yesterday revealed that over N100 billion has so far been paid the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU), currently on strike for government’s failure to fulfil its promises. A statement made available to journalists by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations […]
News

Arrested chopper: Press statement won’t exonerate you –APC chieftain tells Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

…backs ACF’s call for full Investigation A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, has called on former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar not to stop at a mere press statement to exonerate himself but to address the people in order to put the records straight. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica