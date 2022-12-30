Okowa: Peculiarities of recognition

On Tuesday October 11, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari conferred national honours awards on deserving Nigerians at an event at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The national honours, which are awarded yearly, are backed by the National Honours Act No 5 of 1964 and are bestowed on Nigerian citizens in appreciation of their outstanding contributions to national and human development. Among the distinguished Nigerians honoured at the 2022 awards is the Governor of Delta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

His recognition and the attendant honour came, like they say in football, against the run of play. Okowa is a member of the PDP while the awarding authority and President, is an APC member. Given the deep-seated acrimony between the two major parties, it was most surprising that the President would walk across party lines to recognise and honour someone from the opposition.

No doubt, something special would have necessitated the recognition and elevation. Okowa’s sterling leadership, especially during the most troublesome moments of his party, including his insightful approach to issues at the national level, would not have gone unnoticed. Announcing Okowa’s listing for the award, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, said in a statement that the selection of the Governor for the award came via a letter from the Federal Government to the governor.

In his remarks shortly after the ceremony, Governor Okowa said the award was for Nigerians who had contributed to nation-building and thanked God that he met the criteria to receive the award. He expressed gratitude to President Buhari and the National Honours Awards Committee for the investiture and congratulated other Deltans and Nigerians on their well-deserved honours. Okowa pledged to continue his contribution to nation-building to make Nigeria to realise its full potential. “I thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Honours Awards Committee for my investiture as a Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), in recognition of my contributions to the development of the nation. “I congratulate all Nigerians and distinguished Deltans who were also honoured with the various categories of National Awards.

This award makes me to realise that I have contributed my bit and I hope it will spur me to think more about the growth and development of this country. “I hope that together in commitment to this nation we will all continue to work with our people across Nigeria to find the growth path that can take us to the Nigeria of our dreams. I must say that I am humbled by this recognition and pledge to continue to play my role to make Nigeria a better nation that lives up to its full potential,” he stated.

Okowa also affirmed that the award would spur him to do more for Delta in the years ahead, adding that the “award is a call to duty for me and I thank God that I have the opportunity of being the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. “By the grace of God, upon victory in 2023, I will work with the President, Atiku Abubakar and other stakeholders of this nation to find solutions to the current challenges that we have in our nation.” Okowa has dedicated his life to an awardladen public service. Born on 8 July, 1959, at Owa-Alero in the present Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, he had his early education at Iroro Primary School, Owa- Alero and the famous Edo College, Benin-City, where he graduated with the second best result in the Higher School Certificate Examination in the then Bendel State in 1976.

Thereafter, he proceeded to the University of Ibadan to study Medicine and Surgery and qualified as a medical doctor in 1981 at the age of 22. After a brief stint in the medical profession, during which he established two medical centres in communities in Edo and Delta States, young Okowa ventured into public service in 1991 with his appointment as the Secretary of Ika Local Government Council in the then Bendel State. Upon the creation of Delta State in the same year, he became the first Chairman of Ika North-East Local Government Area. From that time, Dr. Okowa has not looked back. He was three times commissioner and also Secretary to the State Government from 1999 to 2011. His subsequent senatorial election victory took him to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly as the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015.

Over the years, he distinguished himself as a consummate politician, gifted administrator and a man of unimpeachable integrity. At a recent gathering, His Excellency, Chief James Ibori, former Governor of Delta State, remarked that Dr Okowa as Commissioner for Health, and later, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), contributed immensely to the establishment, building, equipping and takingoff of Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara. As a Distinguished member of the 7th National Assembly, Okowa was ranked among the best senators for sponsoring 10 bills, including the National Health Bill, a feat many acknowledged as ingenious, legendary and laudable, especially as he accomplished all that as a firsttime and one-term senator, before becoming Governor of Delta State. Dr Okowa was elected Governor of Delta State on April 11, 2015 and was sworn in on 29 May, 2015.

The S.M.A.R.T agenda of his administration, which has now evolved into “Stronger Delta’’ in his second term, which began on 29 May, 2019, embodies policy priorities for inclusive economic growth and sustainable development through job and wealth creation, urban renewal, health and education reforms, agricultural reforms and development of agroindustries including peace building and security. In spite of the economic challenges that greeted his assumption of office in 2015, Governor Okowa has displayed remarkable resourcefulness, resilience and strong managerial acumen as reflected in the spread of diverse infrastructural projects across the three senatorial districts of the state, employment generation and audacious transformation of the education sector. So far, his administration has embarked on the construction and rehabilitation of more than 800 road projects, including drains.

Under his watch, Delta State became the first in the country to domesticate the National Health Act, with the introduction of Universal Health Coverage and consequent establishment of Delta State Contributory Health Commission. Today, Delta leads the nation in Universal Health Coverage as over one million Deltans have been enlisted into the state’s Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, making it a model in the country. Thousands of youths have been trained and established in their choice businesses through various entrepreneurship development programmes.

Signature projects of the Okowa administration include the completion and total turnaround of (hitherto abandoned) Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, into a world-class edifice; the Asaba Storm Water Drainage Project; the re-modelling of the Asaba Airport to meet international standards; and, the new Central Secretariat Complex in Asaba.

In 2018, the state successfully hosted the 21st edition of the African Senior Athletic Championships that had a record of 800 athletes from 52 countries participating. The Storm Water Drainage project is currently being replicated in the Warri and Uvwie area of the State, while the dualization of the Ughelli-Asaba highway, begun by the previous administration, is nearing completion.

In recognition of Governor Okowa’s outstanding accomplishments and contributions to good governance in Delta and Nigeria, he has been honoured by many reputable groups and organisations. These include Mandela Medal of Human Rights Award – 2016; University of Ibadan Alumnus of the Year Award – 2016; University of Nigeria Dignity of Man Award – 2017; Man of the Year 2018 (Silverbird Television); Governor of the Year 2018 (Vanguard Newspaper); Governor of the Year 2018 – Human Capital Development – (African Independent Television) and Man of the Year 2017 (Daily Independent Newspaper). Other awards include Governor of the Year 2018, Human Capital Development and Infrastructure (New Telegraph Newspapers); Special honours award for promoting track and field athletics in the African Continent – 2018 (CAA); Award for Peaceful Oil and Gas Exploration in the Niger Delta region, 2018 (NUPENG); Niger Delta Lifetime Achievement Award (Gbaramatu Voice Newspaper); Best Governor, Grassroots and People Development, (African Leadership Good Governance Award, USA) – 2018 and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Merit Award.

Egware is a Senior Special Assistant (Media) to Governor Okowa

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...