Okowa pledges to deliver best-ever for Sports Festival

The Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has reiterated the state’s commitment to deliver the best National Sports Festival ever as the state continue the preparation for the festival expected to take place later in the year. “Asaba 2022 will be the best in terms of infrastructure and others that will be in place in the next few months.

We have the personnel to stage a funfilled and friendly sports festival from the beginning to the end,” the governor said. High expectations follow the prospects of Asaba 2022 running from November 2 to 15 with those expectations relying on the tried and tested Human Capacity management principle. The sports community has tasted and tested Okowa’s capacity in sports policy and administration.

Plaudits attend each one. He walks in what persons in communication recognize as above-the-line, below-the-line and through the line within sports. Okowa is a sports lover and patriot who intervened many times to save Nigeria blushes whenit waveredonthehostingof theAfrican Athletics Meet in 2018.

