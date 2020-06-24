Okowa raises the alarm over COVID-19 index

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has raised the alarm that the treatment/isolation centres for Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the state are full of patients, and advocated strict adherence to prescribed protocols against continuous spread of the virus to prevent community transmission.

This was as fears were heightened after the index cases of the state rose to over 530 confirmed cases and 20 deaths, despite that over 125 patients had been discharged. The was also coming against the backdrop of the infection of members of his cabinet including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie and the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who tested positive for the virus a few days ago. Okowa, who expressed worry that some states in the country would surpass the figures recorded in Lagos State due to the failure of most Nigerians to comply with the laid down rules, spoke in Asaba, the state capital, that the rate of infection in the state and other parts of the country had reached an alarming level, owing to the lackadaisical attitude of people who erroneously believe that the pandemic was a scam.

The Governor said within two days, Delta State recorded 83 confirmed cases due to community transmission and failure of people to observe prescribed protocols such as wearing of face masks in public places, social and physical distancing, as well as other measures to keep the virus in check. He said: “As at today, we have lost 20 persons to COVID- 19 pandemic in Delta State. They include very prominent persons, while the people are still saying that there is no COVID-19 in spite of the obvious fact.

