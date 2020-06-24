News

Okowa raises the alarm over COVID-19 index

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has raised the alarm that the treatment/isolation centres for Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the state are full of patients, and advocated strict adherence to prescribed protocols against continuous spread of the virus to prevent community transmission.

This was as fears were heightened after the index cases of the state rose to over 530 confirmed cases and 20 deaths, despite that over 125 patients had been discharged. The was also coming against the backdrop of the infection of members of his cabinet including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie and the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who tested positive for the virus a few days ago. Okowa, who expressed worry that some states in the country would surpass the figures recorded in Lagos State due to the failure of most Nigerians to comply with the laid down rules, spoke in Asaba, the state capital, that the rate of infection in the state and other parts of the country had reached an alarming level, owing to the lackadaisical attitude of people who erroneously believe that the pandemic was a scam.

The Governor said within two days, Delta State recorded 83 confirmed cases due to community transmission and failure of people to observe prescribed protocols such as wearing of face masks in public places, social and physical distancing, as well as other measures to keep the virus in check. He said: “As at today, we have lost 20 persons to COVID- 19 pandemic in Delta State. They include very prominent persons, while the people are still saying that there is no COVID-19 in spite of the obvious fact.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Restoring joy to Ughelli communities

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

They have been burdened by the poor state of the bridge for 39 years. They have waited for that long for succour to come to them. Lives have been lost and hopes dashed. But a silver lining has appeared for some communities in the Ughelli area of Delta State as DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba […]
News Top Stories

Ondo poll: Governor, deputy in face-off

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

T he much rumoured feud between the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, came to a head yesterday.     In what was a confirmation of the feud, Ajayi finally abandoned his boss and defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The deputy governor was elected […]
News Top Stories

IPPIS: FG asks Varsity bursars to compile list of problems

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…as JAC issues 14-day strike notice   T he Federal Government has asked Bursars of Nigerian Universities to compile all problems associated with the payment of salaries through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform.     Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who made this known over the weekend in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: