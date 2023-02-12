Okowa raises the alarm over killed security aides

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has lamented the gruesome murder of three of his security aides who were detailed as advance team to Abia State ahead of the PDP presidential rally by unknown gunmen. The gallant officers, Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh, were deployed to the Government House, Asaba, but were tragically ambushed and devastatingly killed by their assailants. The Governor, who is also the running mate to the presidential candidate of his party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has transverse virtuallythe36statesofthecountry, campaigning for votes against the ineptitude of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He has told those who care to listen that Atiku is the best thing that can happen to Nigeria’s presidency from this year, maintaining that his mission is to rescue, reset and rebuild the country as it would be safe from poverty, hunger, unemployment, insecurity and economic quagmire. He said the untimely death of the policemen serves as “a poignant reminder of the fragility of human life.” He said the heinous crime underscores the importance of promoting peace and rejecting violence in the society. While he extended his sincere sympathies to the families of the bereaved, he sought for earnest justice.
Related Articles
Your victory well deserved, Atiku tells Biden
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the victory of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States of America is well deserved. Atiku, in a statement yesterday, called for “US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Naira Crisis: IMF advises CBN to extend deadline
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to consider extending its deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes for the new ones “should problems persist in the next few days leading up to the February 10 deadline”. In a statement yesterday byitsResidentRepresentative toNigeriaAriAisen, theFund cited the disruptions […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Suspected stowaway found in parked aircraft
A middle-aged man was apprehended and taken for interrogation after he was found on an aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airways (UNA) in the early hours of yesterday. The unidentified man, who according to information was unconscious, was discovered during preflight inspection and the aircraft in question was being screened and prepared for service after […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)