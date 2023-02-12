Okowa raises the alarm over killed security aides

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has lamented the gruesome murder of three of his security aides who were detailed as advance team to Abia State ahead of the PDP presidential rally by unknown gunmen. The gallant officers, Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh, were deployed to the Government House, Asaba, but were tragically ambushed and devastatingly killed by their assailants. The Governor, who is also the running mate to the presidential candidate of his party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has transverse virtuallythe36statesofthecountry, campaigning for votes against the ineptitude of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He has told those who care to listen that Atiku is the best thing that can happen to Nigeria’s presidency from this year, maintaining that his mission is to rescue, reset and rebuild the country as it would be safe from poverty, hunger, unemployment, insecurity and economic quagmire. He said the untimely death of the policemen serves as “a poignant reminder of the fragility of human life.” He said the heinous crime underscores the importance of promoting peace and rejecting violence in the society. While he extended his sincere sympathies to the families of the bereaved, he sought for earnest justice.

