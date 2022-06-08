News Top Stories

Okowa raises the alarm over ‘voodoo’ N80m Delta promo

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday alleged that a suspected blackmailer has opened offensive outburst against him over his refusal to grant a yearly N80 million proposal in favour of one, Felix Akugha, for his ‘Inside The Niger Delta’ promo. Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, supported by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olise Ifeajika, in Asaba yesterday, said the uncommon loyalty of the governor to projects delivery in Delta state and his love for national interest, would make prostrity to judge him right.

Aniagwu said, “Felix Akugha brought a proposal for a yearly N80 million by September last year to the state government but because we turned it down for lack of merit, he went offensive, blackmailing and witchhunting our policies and programmes, including the N150 billion bridging finance and the ongoing Asaba-Ughelli road dualization. “For years, he has been engaging us in offensive outbursts. His intent is unclean and political. But he forgot that his blackmail will not force us to pay N80 million yearly for a voodoo proposal.

“Since 2015, Okowa has been a governor with a marking-scheme as encapsulated in his five-prong SMART agenda. He is a governor that has used appreciable platforms to uplift the glory of Delta.”

 

