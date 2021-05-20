Okowa: Ranching’ll address incessant clashes

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the decision taken by the Southern governors on the ban of open grazing is for the overall interest of the country. Okowa stated this yesterday at the “2021 Quarterly Media Briefing” in Asaba, the state capital. The Southern Governors’ Forum had met last week in Asaba, Delta State capital, to take decision on open grazing of cattle across the states and also reaffirmed their position on restructuring of the country. The governor, who said that the proposed ranching would help to stop the incessant Fulani herdsmen/farmers clashes that had led to all forms of insecurity across the country, added that in the civilised clime, ranching has become the best form of grazing, which according to him, used to provide additional values to the animals in terms of meat and milk contents. Okowa said: “When we have ranches as it is done in the civilised world and continue to progress on it, we are more likely to get more values than we have at the moment for every cattle that we breed whether for meat or milk contents.

“It will also help to stop the incessant clashes and loss of lives that had led to all forms of insecurity across the country. It is for the Federal Government to take action and give hope to the people, that a step has been taken. “We have been bold enough to take a step, because we cannot continue to pay lip service to such a critical issue.” Okowa, however, said that the decision would go a long way in helping to unite Nigerians as a nation and also bring more development to the people when implemented, noting that there were mixed reactions to the decision.

