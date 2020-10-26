News

Okowa reads riot act to #EndSARS ‘hoodlums’

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has warned hoodlums that are hiding under the guise of #ENDSARS protesters and perpetuating arson and destruction of public and private assets in the state to desist or risk being made to face the law.

 

The governor, who condemned the setting ablaze of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office, the High Court Complex along Ibusa road in Asaba, and the destruction of the Koka Modern Beautification Leisure Park on Asaba- Onitsha-Benin Expressway, said he would no longer fold arms and watch miscreants sabotaging the economy of the state.

 

The governor, who spoke in Asaba, wondered why detractors ventilated their anger and criminality on his beautification work, cut down trees and defaced the city.

 

 

 

He threatened to invoke relevant laws to deal with anyone caught in the act of committing arson and wanton destruction. He said: “It is very unfortunate. A lot of damage has been done to the High Court that was set on fire. We saw the FRSC Office and the level of destruction. It is obviously unacceptable.

 

“We will continue to dialogue with our youths  those who meant well by asking for reforms, but for the criminal elements, the law will have to take its course.”

 

He called on residents and urged genuine youths to stay vigilant and disallow miscreants and criminals from destroying the collective will to develop the state. He charged them to synergize with security operatives and the government to bring those that hijacked the peaceful protest to loot, maim, kill and cause unrest to book.

 

“I know that is not the intention of those who started the protest but the criminal elements among us have come in and tried to perpetrate this level of arson and violence”, he lamented.

