Okowa receives Delta INEC commissioner

Dominic Adewole ASABA Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday formally received the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to the state, Pastor Udoh Tom, with a charged that he should exhibit thoroughness in the discharge of his national assignment.

The INEC boss said he resumed the state for the ongoing continuous voter’s registration across the country.

The governor, flanked by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, charged eligible voters to embrace the exercise. He urged the commissioner to discharge his duty without fear oor favour in accordance with the electoral act.

He also promised that the government of the state will provide necessary support through sensitisation to members of the public to key into the exercise.

