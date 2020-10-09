News

Okowa reiterates call for review of revenue allocation formula

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for a review of the existing revenue allocation formula in favour of states and local governments to reflect the current socio-economic realities in the country.

Okowa made the call when he received members of the National Executive Council of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) led by the National President, Mr. Kolade Alabi, who visited him yesterday at the Government House, Asaba, the state capital. According to the governor, the review of the revenue formula had become expedient in view of the huge responsibilities facing states and local government councils in the country.

The local government administration, he noted, is growing and it is our hope that we get them stabilised financially so that they could impact the lives of the people. While insisting on the restructuring of the sharing formula, Okowa, who pointed out that there were several things being done at the national level that, ought not to be done at that level, said: “I believe that local government administration must be autonomous and here in Delta State, we have never tampered with their funds, rather we assist them and provide bailout funds for them on a monthly basis to augment payment of their workers’ salaries.”

The governor added: “We have generally as a nation, made local government administration take up serious responsibilities like payment of local government council staff and primary school teachers’ salaries without providing the necessary funds for them. “We need to have a rework of the revenue allocation formula because none of the arms of the government should shy away from that. We need to be able to provide funding so that they can reach out to the grassroots and for the people to feel their impact.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: Buhari, Saudi King discuss oil market

Posted on Author Reporter

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari discussed efforts taken to stabilise and rebalance global oil markets in a telephone call, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday. The two leaders “stressed the importance of compliance, by all participants, to the OPEC+ agreement and the agreed upon compensation mechanism,” SPA […]
News

Lagos East by-election: Gbadamosi emerges as PDP candidate

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Babatunde Gbadamosi has emerged the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Lagos East senatorial by-election scheduled for October 31.   Gbadamosi emerged at the party’s primaries held yesterday at Shomolu area of the state defeating three other aspirants. Accreditation and voting started at 1.30pm and of the total number of 624 […]
News

Report: Nigerian Embassy staff quarters in Ghana demolished

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Some portion of the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana has been demolished. The demolition exercise was said to have been carried out late Friday, although the Nigerian government has yet to react to the incident.     A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that a businessman had claimed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: