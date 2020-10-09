Okowa reiterates call for review of revenue allocation formula

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for a review of the existing revenue allocation formula in favour of states and local governments to reflect the current socio-economic realities in the country.

Okowa made the call when he received members of the National Executive Council of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) led by the National President, Mr. Kolade Alabi, who visited him yesterday at the Government House, Asaba, the state capital. According to the governor, the review of the revenue formula had become expedient in view of the huge responsibilities facing states and local government councils in the country.

The local government administration, he noted, is growing and it is our hope that we get them stabilised financially so that they could impact the lives of the people. While insisting on the restructuring of the sharing formula, Okowa, who pointed out that there were several things being done at the national level that, ought not to be done at that level, said: “I believe that local government administration must be autonomous and here in Delta State, we have never tampered with their funds, rather we assist them and provide bailout funds for them on a monthly basis to augment payment of their workers’ salaries.”

The governor added: “We have generally as a nation, made local government administration take up serious responsibilities like payment of local government council staff and primary school teachers’ salaries without providing the necessary funds for them. “We need to have a rework of the revenue allocation formula because none of the arms of the government should shy away from that. We need to be able to provide funding so that they can reach out to the grassroots and for the people to feel their impact.

