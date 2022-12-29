Okowa: Reject APC, join PDP to rescue Nigeria from economic quagmire

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians to join forces with his party to rescue the country from the economic quagmire and insecurity which the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Federal Government plunged it into since 2015.

The governor said his party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, possessed the requisite experience and political will to rebuild what the APC shattered out of ineptitude. He said Atiku performed creditably well as Vice President to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 when PDP was first elected.

Okowa during the party’s campaign at Ughelli North, the hometown of the 2023 APC governorship candidate and the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, and Isoko South Local Government Areas of the state yesterday lambasted APC for bamboozling Nigerians with propaganda of change. He said only the PDP have the right experience to reposition the country’s economy and stop the incessant security breach across the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...