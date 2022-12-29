News Top Stories

Okowa: Reject APC, join PDP to rescue Nigeria from economic quagmire

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians to join forces with his party to rescue the country from the economic quagmire and insecurity which the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Federal Government plunged it into since 2015.

The governor said his party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, possessed the requisite experience and political will to rebuild what the APC shattered out of ineptitude. He said Atiku performed creditably well as Vice President to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 when PDP was first elected.

Okowa during the party’s campaign at Ughelli North, the hometown of the 2023 APC governorship candidate and the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, and Isoko South Local Government Areas of the state yesterday lambasted APC for bamboozling Nigerians with propaganda of change. He said only the PDP have the right experience to reposition the country’s economy and stop the incessant security breach across the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

2nd Niger bridge
News Top Stories

Finance Minister: FG spent N157bn on 2nd Niger bridge

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

…hails NSIA, Julius Berger on pace, quality   The Minister for Finance, Hajia Hadiza Ahmed, yesterday said that the Federal Government has spent a total of N157billion on the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.   She stated this when she paid an inspection visit to the bridge. The Finance Minister, who led other top […]
News

Anambra yet to pay families of #EndSARS victims N699.5m compensation

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Eight months after, the Anambra State government is yet to pay the families of the victims of EndSARS N699.5 recommended by the Panel of Enquiry over police brutality in the state. As a result, the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), have raised the alarm over the delay in implementing the panel of enquiry’s report submitted to […]
News

Ukraine War: I lacked power to influence Putin -Merkel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended her policy towards Russia prior to the February invasion of Ukraine, saying she had run out of power to influence Vladimir Putin. She said she had tried to convene European talks with the Russian president and French President Emmanuel Macron in the summer of 2021, reports the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica