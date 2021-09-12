Sports

Okowa salutes Amusan, says it’s new dawn for athletics

Athletic Federation of Nigeria president, Tonobok Okowa, says Tobi Amusan’s historic feat at the Diamond League final in Zurich last Thursday is the perfect way to close what has been a glorious year for Nigerian track and field.

 

Amusan made history as the first Nigerian, man or woman to be crowned Diamond League champion after winning the 100m hurdles race at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting in Zurich.

 

The 24-year-old also set a new 12.42secs African Record in addition to winning the USD 30,000 top prize money and securing qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA next year.

 

“Tobi has proved she is one of the best sprint hurdlers in the world and has made up for not making the podium at the Tokyo Olympics,” said Okowa who has personally congratulated the reigning African and Commonwealth 100m hurdles queen.

 

“Tobi’s feat is a continuation of the positive developments we have been seeing in track and field since the start of the year and, on behalf of the executive board of the AFN, I want to sincerely thank the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, for his huge support our federation received during the crisis that engulfed the last board since 2017.

 

“He ensured the athletes didn’t lack competition since he was appointed by Mr President in 2019 and the results have been phenomenal.” The AFN president says his board is building on the solid foundation the Sports Minister laid.

 

Okowa added: “For the first time in 13 years, we achieved our best performance at the Olympics by winning a medal and getting as many as four athletes to qualify for the finals of their respective events at the Tokyo Olympics.

 

“We also achieved our best ever performance at the World U-20 Athletics Championships, winning an unprecedented four gold in an equally unprecedented seven medals haul.

 

“Now Tobi has written a new script at World Athletics elite one day meetings 21 years after Falilat Ogunkoya was crowned the 400m Golden League champion.

