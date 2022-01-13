Okowa sets up panel on collapsed church building

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, is not taking the collapsed church saga in the state last Tuesday lightly as he has constituted a panel of inquiry to determine the cause of such collapse and furnish the state government with punitive recommendations with immediate effect.

The storey building along the popular Okpanam Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, accommodating a branch of the Salvation Ministries Incorporation, being led by Pastor David Ibiyeomie, collapsed on more than 50 children and 70 women around 5.16pm two days ago during a service and killed some members.

The state police command yesterday officially said only three persons died, not 10 as is being speculated, but 11 are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba. The two legs of a worker in the church was said to have been condemned when the building caved in, leaving his waist to his head alive. He is said to be on lifesupport at the Orthopaedic Ward of the hospital. The governor in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, expressed shock and sadness over the occurrence.

