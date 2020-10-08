Okowa signs violence against persons, local content bills

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday signed into law the Bills Against Violence in Private and Public Life 2020 and the Delta State Local Content Agency Law 2020. The governor, while signing the bills, which are to eliminate violence against persons and ensure the prevalence of atmosphere for peaceful co-existence in the state, urged the legislative arm of government to continue to protect its integrity. He commended the state House of Assembly for being resourceful and enterprising, saying that the lawmakers had continued to pass Bills in spite of the tough times they have in carrying out their functions during the pandemic. Okowa noted that one of the laws sought to eliminate violence in private and public life and to prohibit all forms of violence against persons, as well as provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment against offenders.

He said that the law was very important to all families and to the government because it would ensure the protection of women, girls, children and men. The governor noted: “We realise that to have a decent society such laws must be in place and I believe that this will ensure greater peace and harmony in the home and in public places. Beyond this, it will enable us to live in peace and as human beings we were created to be because many times the instincts in man tend to go against the laws of peace. “By the grace of God, this law will provide enough punishment for all offenders.

I read through it and I am quite pleased with the punishments that have been spelt out in the law for people, who will violate them and I urge the people of the state to find time to go through it in order for them to be guided accordingly.

“The punishments are real and severe; I hope and pray that our people and all those living in the state will conduct themselves in such a manner that will not go on the wrong side of the law.”

On the Delta State Local Content Agency Law 2020, Okowa said that it would provide opportunities for transfer of skills and technology to the people, but warned against the communities from taking laws into their hands. He added: “We believe that there is a need to begin to think about our people and how to strengthen them. In strengthening them beyond creating employment for them, the law focuses on transfer of knowledge and skills to our people in places of work, as well as the need for respect for the various communities and our people that they work with, is very important.

“This is not just about the oil industry; it includes all industries and business enterprises in the state employing people within the limit of the law. “I believe that this local content law being domesticated in our state is for the good of the state and for our country because once Delta State is peaceful, it will be able contribute its quota to the development of the country. “Once the community is peaceful, the state will be peaceful and we will be able to contribute our quota towards the development of the country. It is important that there should be a collaborative effort between the companies that operate in the state and the people in whatever form the company is operating.

