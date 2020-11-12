Okowa: South-South united for restructuring, others

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said that states in the South-South region were united in the quest for restructuring the country. Okowa stated this during his quarterly interaction with journalists in Asaba.

He said there was the need to restructure the country to pave way for the devolution of more powers to states and local governments. According to Okowa, who was the chairman, South-South Governors’ Forum, Nigeria was not making progress as it ought to because the issues of restructuring and resource control were yet to be addressed.

He said restructuring and resource control as well as security would form a major plank of the discussion at a meeting between a presidential delegation and leaders of the South-South billed for Port Harcourt tomorrow. “The South-South governors have been in the forefront for the devolution of power to states and local governments.

“Restructuring, resource control and security of the country, especially in the Niger Delta, will be a major topic of discussion at the presidential parley coming up in Port Harcourt,” he said. Responding to a question on the gold deposit in Zamfara State and the decision by the state government to control the resource, the governor said there were Acts of the National Assembly that dealt with oil production and solid minerals.

