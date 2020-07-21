Okowa swears in new perm secretaries, calls for leadership

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday charged the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries to lead by example by upholding commitment, accountability, fairness and versatility in the discharge of their duties.

The governor, during the ceremony in Asaba, the state capital, urged the Permanent Secretaries, who he described as “veterans in civil service and Chief Accounting Officers in their ministries,” to see their elevation as a call to higher responsibilities and challenges that would lead to maximum productivity in the state civil service.

He, therefore, advised them to be acquainted with the Stronger Delta policy and programmes of his administration, pledging the government’s determination to create an enabling environment for the strong civil service to thrive.

Okowa, who reminded the Permanent Secretaries of the need to cut waste and inefficiency in the service and to enforce discipline and due process in the rank and file so as to engender a new paradigm shift in the civil service, said: “This is the third batch of permanent secretaries that this administration has appointed since 2015.

The swearing-in of the five distinguished gentlemen brings the total number of permanent secretaries appointed by this administration to 25.”

