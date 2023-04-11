Okowa tasks Anioma traditional rulers on cultural day

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday, urged traditional rulers in Delta North Senatorial District to declare every Easter Monday as “Anioma Day” worldwide.

Okowa made the call in his remarks at the 18th Anioma Cultural Festival organised by the Organisation For The Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC), in Asaba.

He clarified that it was the traditional rulers, and not the state government that would make a declaration to set a day aside for annual celebration of Anioma people and culture.

Okowa, who therefore, urged traditional rulers in the area to get together and make the declaration, remarked that the 2023 festival with theme: “Preserving Our Cultural Heritage” was apt.

He lauded OFAAC for its commitment to the propagation and advance- ment of Anioma culture over the years, and said “today’s event is the 18th in the series. Eighteen years is a year of maturity and I believe that this is a very special day.

“I thank the president and members of the organising committee for keeping this cultural festival alive for 18 years. I believe that the president and the traditional institutions at every event, have truly enriched this because rightfully, they are the custodians of our culture.

