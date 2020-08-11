Okowa to advisers: Justify confidence reposed in you

G overnor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday charged political appointees to bring innovative ideas and strategies to bear in the discharge of their duties in order to justify their appointments.

He made the call while swearing in two new Special Advisers in Asaba, the state capital, where the governor said that the new special advisers, who are men of great pedigree in politics and governance, were expected to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the governance of the state as it continues to wade through the fog of uncertainty occasioned by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The new advisers are the immediate past National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for South-South, Mr. Emmanuel Ogidi and former member of House of Representatives, Sunny Emeyese.

The governor, while swearing them in, charged them to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with Section 196 (Sub-Section 1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and to work selflessly for the good governance and development of the state.

“Emma Ogidi and Sunny Emeyese have been part and parcel of our political journey since 1999,” Okowa noted, saying: “They have proved themselves to be men of insight, competence, probity and firm believers in the advancement of the collective good of our people, ever-willing and ready to contribute their quota to the growth and development of Delta State.

“Messrs Ogidi and Emeyese have never shied away from the call to serve, notwithstanding the office ascribed to them. It speaks volumes of their faith, loyalty, commitment and sincerity of purpose.

“I am persuaded beyond any shadow of doubt whatsoever that this administration stands to benefit immensely from their wealth of experience, wisdom and political sagacity. In the unusual times that we live in, we need capable hands on board.

“Let me also reiterate the fact that Special Advisers occupy a distinct role in our modern democratic setting. We need them for their expert policy inputs and ability to marry politics and policy to actualise the administration’s vision of a Stronger Delta anchored on Prosperity, Peace and Progress

Like this: Like Loading...