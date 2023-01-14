Okowa To APC: Your time is up, please leave

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has declared time-up for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pack and go, and allow the economic, security and infrastructurasectors of Nigeria to boom. The governor said over seven and half years, the ruling APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari mismanaged the economy of the country and allowed it to nosedive into a comatose type. Okowa, who is the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said by next month, Nigerians will see APC that has stood as the Egyptians against the economic growth of Nigeria in the past seven years, no more.

Supported by his wife, Dame Edith, his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, the Governorship Candidate of the party in the State, Sheriff Oborevwori, in Boji-Boji Owa, yesterday, he said he has placed a target of over one million votes for PDP in Delta for Atiku presidency, with over 150,000 votes from Ika ethnic nationality alone, comprising Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas.

He said the forthcoming presidential election would be a battle of “no retreat for PDP but surrender for APC, having damaged the economy for over 133 million Nigerians and plunged them into acute hunger, poverty, insecurity and unemployment for over seven years. He said: “PDP is on a mission to rescue and reset Nigeria. Let us join hands inwith the party to sack APC from Aso Rock. Let’s send them packing.

“They should pack and go for delivery woefully on their 2015 propaganda.” He urged Nigerians in general to reject APC and its affiliated parties and sympathizers and vote PDP back to power for the sake of a united, progressive and peaceful economy.

