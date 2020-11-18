News

Okowa to Army: Be humane in discharging your duties

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday implored officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces to be humane in the discharge of their official responsibilities. This was even as the governor said that officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces should not abuse their position and should not use their position and uniform to maltreat and exploit the rights of the people in the society.

 

Okowa gave the advice during the flagging-off of the Nigeria Army Operation Crocodile Smile VI at the Army Super Camp at Kilometre 11, Asaba/ Benin Expressway, Asaba, the state capital. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said that the advice became imperative because the citizens had become more conscious of their rights and how they want to be secured.

 

While applauding the Nigerian Army, especially the 63 Brigade in Asaba for the initiative, he disclosed that the exercise (Operation Crocodile Smile VI) was necessary as it showed the bond between the Nigerian Army and the society. Okowa, therefore, commended the military authorities for being conscious of the need for peace and security in the state, as well as for contributing to the ‘Stronger Delta Agenda’ of the state government.

 

“I assure the Nigerian Army of this administration’s constant support as you continue to engage in intensive security duties in the state. I commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai for his thoughtfulness and strategic foresight in conducting the Exercise Crocodile Smile VI ahead of the Yuletide.

 

“From antecedents, the security issues prevalent  within the yuletide are not lost on any of us as criminal elements move to amass wealth through underhand means during the period,” he said.

 

The governor, who noted that Exercise Crocodile Smile VI was a welcome development that had promised to ensure that criminal elements had no safe haven within the festive period, however, urged the citizens of the state to be security conscious and cooperate with security operatives at all levels in order to stop criminal elements in their tracks.

 

Meanwhile, the 63 Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Jallo, said that the exercise was an annual event that would dovetail into promoting sustainable peace and unity, pointing out that the exercise under the Brigade was for the entire state

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: A’Ibom drops plans to slash workers’ salaries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tony Anichebe UYO The Akwa Ibom State Government has reversed its earlier decision to slash the workers’ salary by 20 per cent.   The government, which disclosed this yesterday, stated further that rather than slashing the workers’ wage, it had appointed about 155 Special Assistants for the Governor, Udom Emmanuel.   It was learnt that […]
News

Report: ExxonMobil loses $225bn in market cap against Chevron

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Twice over the past two weeks, ExxonMobil XOM has made headlines for all the wrong reasons, a Forbes Report reads. Last week, the utility NextEra Energy, NEE, surpassed the market capitalisation of Exxon- Mobil to, according to the report, replace it as the largest U.S. energy company.   This week, there was another milestone. At […]
News

Kaduna killings: Obasanjo, Gowon, Jonathan, others’ silence not golden – CSOs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

*Ezeife, Jubril: ‘We must return to God’ A coalition of civil society organisations, #JusticeNow Movement said former Nigerian leaders should speak out on the killings in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State. The group at a press conference in Abuja said the silence of influential leaders at a time the country is facing existential threat is worrisome. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: