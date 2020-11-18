Okowa to Army: Be humane in discharging your duties

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday implored officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces to be humane in the discharge of their official responsibilities. This was even as the governor said that officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces should not abuse their position and should not use their position and uniform to maltreat and exploit the rights of the people in the society.

Okowa gave the advice during the flagging-off of the Nigeria Army Operation Crocodile Smile VI at the Army Super Camp at Kilometre 11, Asaba/ Benin Expressway, Asaba, the state capital. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said that the advice became imperative because the citizens had become more conscious of their rights and how they want to be secured.

While applauding the Nigerian Army, especially the 63 Brigade in Asaba for the initiative, he disclosed that the exercise (Operation Crocodile Smile VI) was necessary as it showed the bond between the Nigerian Army and the society. Okowa, therefore, commended the military authorities for being conscious of the need for peace and security in the state, as well as for contributing to the ‘Stronger Delta Agenda’ of the state government.

“I assure the Nigerian Army of this administration’s constant support as you continue to engage in intensive security duties in the state. I commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai for his thoughtfulness and strategic foresight in conducting the Exercise Crocodile Smile VI ahead of the Yuletide.

“From antecedents, the security issues prevalent within the yuletide are not lost on any of us as criminal elements move to amass wealth through underhand means during the period,” he said.

The governor, who noted that Exercise Crocodile Smile VI was a welcome development that had promised to ensure that criminal elements had no safe haven within the festive period, however, urged the citizens of the state to be security conscious and cooperate with security operatives at all levels in order to stop criminal elements in their tracks.

Meanwhile, the 63 Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Jallo, said that the exercise was an annual event that would dovetail into promoting sustainable peace and unity, pointing out that the exercise under the Brigade was for the entire state

