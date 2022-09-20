Okowa To Bode George: Delta PDP intact, not in crisis

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has cleared the air on the legal action within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that has been misconstrued to be a destructive crisis among rank and file of the party. The Governor said the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, entirely missed it to have said Delta as a key PDP stronghold was in crisis. He expressed delight that Olorogun David Edevbie, who contested and came a distant second in the credible primary election of the party, sought redress over his grievance in a civilized manner in court. He said the litigation against the winner, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, was on alleged certificate forgery and not against his defeat or the peaceful conduct of the primary election. His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olise Ifeanjika, who reacted to questions on the outburst of Bode George in Asaba yesterday, said the chieftain goofed. He said: “What is going on in Delta PDP is the beauty of democracy in action. There is no crisis in Delta PDP. The litigation against Oborevwori was not against the cred ible conduct of the peaceful PDP primary election in the state but on alleged certificate forgery. When the legal fireworks are over at the Supreme Court, all the party faithful will close ranks and work to deliver all their candidates to retain the state for PDP, which the state is known for since the advent of democracy in 1999. “What is not in contention is that Ibori is the distinguished leader of the party in the state. Okowa did not commission DC-23 that screened and pruned the numerous aspirants from Delta Central and presented their three best, including Edevbie, Chief Kenneth Gbagi and Oborevwori, for 2023 governorship to him.” He said the elder statesman (Bode George), who juxtaposed Governor Okowa, whom he mistook for the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and described as the arrowhead of presidential power-shift to the South, with an apprentice that is trying to outsmart his master (referring to former Governor Ibori), was improper as it does not represent the true position of the issues on ground. He said Okowa was not at war with Ibori, who has been a distinguished party leader in the state over the choice of his successor as it was being misconstrued in certain quarters.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...