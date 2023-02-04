News

Okowa to Clark: Pursue Nigeria’s unity, peace, not inimical agenda

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has urged elder statesmen in Nigeria to promote unity, peace and progress in the country instead of making utterances that will not bind the people together beyond the forthcoming general elections. The Governor stated this, while reacting to the open letter of the minister of information in the first republic, Chief Edwin Koagbodo Clark, where he criticised his joint ticket with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and accused him of betrayal.

Governor Okowa said that it was ‘politics taken too far’ by the foremost Ijaw leader. The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who spoke in Asaba yesterday, said that Clark’s “outburst was inimical to Nigeria’s unity and may not justify the enormous experience expected of people of his age.” He said, “elder statesmen must make comments that should promote unity and progress. The statement of Chief Clark was not a sign of patriotism. He cannot be said to be pursing unity. It shows that he has made a choice in this election. He initially took side with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

If election is about zoning, why did he not support somebody from the East, and not his South South again?” Aniagwu said that it was uncharitable for anybody to be calling for the head of Governor Okowa, when he did not emerge as presidential running mate through a fraudulent exercise. He maintained that Atiku didn’t look in the direction of those he might possibly not vouch for, hence he picked Okowa. “This comment is divisive. Saying that Okowa didn’t do anything in Delta State for over seven years, and that he should resign as Atiku’s running mate is taking politics too far. Our elder statesman should promote unity,” he said.

 

