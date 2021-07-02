News

Okowa to Commissioners: Discharge your duties with bold, transformational ideas

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday sworn-in the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; his counterparts for Finance,Ekenmor Fidelis Tilije; the Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Gbe, and 15 other newly appointed commissioners with the charge to perform their duties transformational ideas.

The Commissioners are expected to finish strong on the governor’s “Stronger Delta” mantra of his five-point SMARTAgendaof prosperity. The governor, who reiterated his determination to deliver on specification the mandate that produced him again in 2015 and 2019 respectively, charged the appointees to develop thick skin for bold ideas of economic and infrastructural transformation. The governor, who reiterated his promise of increased visibility of women in politics, swore in five female Commissioners to enhance gender equality and participation in decisionmaking and governance. He also urged them to commit themselves to their responsibilities and shun complacency in the remaining two years of his administration, saying: “You must be innovative and strategic in your thinking, encourage and welcome new ideas, and be ready to take bold actions.”

