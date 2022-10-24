Okowa To Detractors: I didn’t abandon Delta for presidential joint-ticket

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has faulted the campaign of calumny that he has since abandoned the “Stronger Delta” pursuit of his administration in Delta State for his joint ticket with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The governor told those that care to listen that the joint-ticket has not in any way hampered the steady growth and development of the state and called on wellmeaning indigenes of the state to rally around him in advancing hisStrongerDelta vision. He said he has been on “a rescue mission journey acrossthecountrytoreverse what the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government shattered in the past seven years.” Helaudedpoliticiansand civil servants in the state for their input and sustained support towards the Stronger Delta mantra, stressing that there was need for them to redouble efforts in taking the state to a greater height. His words: “I want to thank all of you who have been holding forth in the state, bothpoliticalandgovernance. I have not abandoned my duties; I am only on a multiple assignment, which includes rescuing Nigeria. “I thank those who have been very strong down here in the state and kept the government running, especially those who have been handling the people in the IDPs’ camps. “I was happy to see that they are well-taken care of when I visited them. I thank the SSG and his team and all those who have supported the state government by donating foodstuffs and other materials.” He thanked God that PDP governorship litigation had come to end in the state and tasked gubernatorial candidate, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, to purge himself of the capacity to hate anyone for seeking redress in court, but be magnanimous in victory as PDP remains one-undivided family in the state. He described the stages of the court processes in the governorship litigation that ended up at the Supreme Court as a family affair. He called on good spirited persons to extend hands of fellowship to flood victims in the 11 camps across the state and promised that his administration would spare no effort in making IDPs comfortable.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...