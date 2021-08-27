News

Okowa to detractors: Stop campaign of calumny against Delta varsities

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Delta State Governor and Visitor to Delta State Universities, Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday warned the detractors in the state to refrain from spreading campaigns of calumny against the establishment of three universities that were newly created for the state.
The governor said none of the universities belong to him as being highly speculated within the rank and file of the opposition parties.
He took exception from the accusation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that Associate Professors at the existing Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, are moving in droves to the University of Delta, Agbor, where the governor hails from having being attracted with robust salaries with a bid to demarket DELSU.
The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Moghuobare and his counterpart in Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu yesterday in Asaba lambasted such detractors for dragging the laudable projects of the governor into the murky waters of politics.
They said that the administration of Governor Okowa would not destroy the state and the country at large by denying children the opportunity to be educated, saying: “It is our responsibility to govern; it is the duty of opposition parties to politicize issues. We will use all the funds.

