Okowa to FG: Channel fuel subsidy money to healthcare, education

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has asked the Federal Government to channel fuel subsidy funds to healthcare and education sectors of the economy for the money to alleviate the poverty status of Nigerians. The governor lamented the debate in the National Assembly about the fuel subsidy that was geared at subsidising the rich and for private pockets, because of round-tripping. He said continued subsidy on oil would amount to supporting the rich at the detriment of the poor. Okowa spoke when he received the National Executive Committee of Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) led by its President, Dr Minnie Oseji, in Asaba yesterday.

He said health and education accounted for the greater part of the stress being undergone by the downtrodden in the society, hence the urgent need to redeploy subsidy funds currently being used on petroleum products to provide the basic needs of poor Nigerians. He said: “I say so because I am not convinced as a governor in this nation that we are utilising up to 90 million litres of petrol a day. It’s not possible. “So, I believe that if that subsidy is truly redirected to support healthcare and education grants in this country, we will truly be impacting better on the poorer segment of the society. “If they are able to take their children to school and hospitals without paying so much from their pockets, it will be a better thing for our nation.” He continued; “The easiest way to truly impact the poor is in this direction and Nigeria needs tobegintolookatthisallover.”

