Okowa to FG: Fight divisive tendencies with allinclusive govt

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the Federal Government to apply the principle of all-inclusive government to fight the myriad of tribal and ethnic agitations currently confronting the country. This was as the governor said that it is only through fairness, equity and justice, as well as true federalism in political appointments, project award and execution, and wellstructured civil service that could guarantee the loyalty of the citizenry.

Governor Okowa, who gave the advice while receiving the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Dr. Muheeba Dankaka and his Commissioners in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday advocated a special consideration for those living in the creeks and riverine communities, where oil and gas exploration have devastated the areas.

He said: “Once there is equity and fairness in political appointments, civil service, distribution of social amenities and the development of our nation, it will cause Nigerians to show loyalty to the unity, peace and progress of the country.

But, where there is distortion in equity and fairness in the system, we will begin to witness all manner of agitations.” He said since Nigeria is a multi-ethnic nation and there are lots of agitations, the Federal Character Commission should ensure that there is inclusive governance in the country to end divisive tendencies.

