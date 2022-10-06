News Top Stories

Okowa to FG: Mobilise contractors, fix your collapsed roads

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has taken a swipe at the Federal Government, urging it to fix the uncountable collapsed federal roads across the state by mobilising contractors to site. The governor said the roads, including the Edo state end of the Warri-Sapele, and Ekuku-Agbor roads, near the Technical College in Delta, have failed beyond what men of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) can handle, but needed a fresh contractor.

He lamented that his administration had intervened on several failed federal roads across the state without demanding for compensation. The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olise Ifeajika, in Asaba yesterday, said travellers along the collapsed roads were facing hardship. He said: “The Federal Government should mobilise contractors to fix these failed roads to relieve Nigerians of a whole lot of hellish stress. Billions of naira have gone into the ones we have provided intervention.

This is an era of politicking, detractors will want to use these failed federal roads to pick holes in the jobs we have done. “We have built bridges, constructed over 1,700km of roads and 900km of drains within seven years. Governor Okowa will continue in this trajectory until our last day in office because it is the right of our people.” Ifeajika said if the Bureau of Statistics, a federal parastatal, could rate Delta as the second least poor state in Nigeria, why would the President Muhammadu Buhari led-APC not assess him for the national award of the Commander of the Order of Niger (CON). He said the governor has not deviated from his resolution of ensuring that he finishes perfectly on his ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra.

 

