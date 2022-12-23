News

Okowa To Hostcoms: Atiku’ll enforce PIA community fund law

The Vice-presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)/Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured oil-producing areas in the state that the presidential candidate of his party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will prioritise and enforce the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) for the benefit of the host communities (Hostcoms) if elected next year.

Thiscameasthegovernor accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plungingNigeriaintohunger by making it headquarter of poverty in the world. He said since the oil- bearing communities needed funds for development in the Niger Delta region, Atiku- Okowa joint candidacy would change the poor narrativethroughfullimplementation of the Act. Okowa, at the governorship campaign flag-off in WarriSouthandUvwielocal government areas yesterday, said that Deltans were privileged to have him selected to become vice-president in the next dispensation.

He appealed to the people of the state to rise and collectively support PDP to ensure victory for the party. He said the party had resolved to ensure that the goose that is laying the golden eggs, particularly the oilbearing communities, receive priority attention. “There is a provision in the Petroleum Industry Act that the host communities fundshouldensurefullimplementation for the benefit of the oil-bearing communities that we will enforce,” he said adding: “PDP intends to tackle insecurity in the country by engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure constitutional amendment to legalise state police.

“We have observed that the Federal Police is grossly inadequate to secure Nigerians and, therefore, we are advocatingthe establishment of State Police to enable every state have its own police to handle peculiar security challenges. “Aside the State Police, we will recruit more hands into Federal Police, procure more weapons and provide adequate logistics and intelligence gathering devices for effective policing.” Okowa announced that renovation of Warri Township Stadium would begin shortly, and disclosed that contract for the project worth N2.9 billion had been awarded earlier. He said the renovation wouldincludethechangingof thetartantracks, allthechairs as well as internal drainages within the stadium. We will do a comprehensive renovation of the stadium.” He urged Nigerians to reject APC and return PDP to power in 2023 for peace, unity and progress of the country. Okowa commended former governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan for his efforts in reconciling party members across the state. “I have worked very hard for this state and many more work still needs to be done. Sheriff Oborevwori will continue from where we will stop,” he said.

 

