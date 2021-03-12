Okowa to inaugurate Ovwor- Effurun-Otor Bridge March 16

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the Delta State Government yesterday said that the completed Ovwor- Olomu-Effurun-Otor Bridge in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state would be inaugurated on Tuesday, March 16. The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after inspecting the project at Effurun-Otor, where he also inspected the rehabilitation of Otu-Jeremi- Okwagbe Road and the construction of Okwagbe- Otutuama-Esaba Road Phase 1 in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The Commissioner, who stated that the state government was delighted over the successful completion of the bridge, using indigenous contractors, however, recalled that less than two weeks ago, the government commenced the “harvests of projects,” which had already been completed.

Aniagwu said: “Ahead of the inauguration of the next round of projects, we have come to take a look at the readiness of the contractors to welcome His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to the unveiling of the projects. “Going round these projects, I can tell you that I am very proud being a member of this government. We are proud because we have seen some indigenous contractors able to deliver as much as the foreign contractors.

