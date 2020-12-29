News

Okowa to NDDC: Lay more emphasis on ‘Bill of Quantities’

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has advised the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to lay more emphasis on the Bill of Quantities (BOQ) to enable its road projects to stand the test of time.

 

Okowa gave the advice yesterday at Idumuje-Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state during a reception organised in honour of Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji on his elevation as Justice of the Supreme Court.

 

The governor, who was reacting to an appeal by the community to prevail on NDDC to complete the Onicha-Uku/Idumuje-Unor Road awarded in 2012, said that there was the need for a review of the contract because the value of the naira had weakened over the years.

 

He said: “Let me use this occasion to publicly congratulate our brother who has made us proud because there are so many judges out there. “Again, I am glad that I am here at Idumuje-Unor.

 

The first time I came to this community was to inaugurate the Idumuje-Ugboko/ Idumuje-Unor Road and now as the community honours their own that God has elevated as a Justice of the Supreme Court. “While congratulating you for mobilising your sons and daughters for this epoch making occasion, I have taken note of your requests.” Okowa, who hinted that all communities should avail themselves of opportunities provided like this occasion to demand for development of their community, stated that most of the roads constructed by the NDDC did not last for lack of an inappropriate bill of quantities.

 

The governor added: “Most NDDC roads do not last because they are not following the appropriate bill of quantities. In today’s Nigeria, the naira is weak against the Dollar and the N245 million can no longer construct a three-kilometer road.

 

“I have taken note of the secondary school and the primary health care centre in the community; we will continue to intervene as a state government with support from our interventionist agencies and development partners

